Bollywood Women who have worn the cape of a mother, filmmaker, writer and more

Bollywood boasts of women who’re revolutionising the entertainment industry with their contributions. However, B-town personalities such as Farah Khan Kunder, Tahira Kashyap and Kanika Dhillon among others have gone beyond the label of a filmmaker, and have donned the hat of a mother, director, writer, author and more! Here’s taking a look as such powerful female figures in Bollywood who’ve put on multiple hats!

Farah Khan Kunder

Farah Khan Kunder is a well-established Bollywood filmmaker who has helmed some of the most popular films such as ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Happy New Year’, and others. She has also played a pivotal role in producing, writing, choreographing and playing a cameo in several films. Khan is also one of the most renowned television presenters. Beyond her professional brilliance, Farah Khan is a doting mother to three kids of hers, and she never fails to share snippets of her family moments.

Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap is a well-known film director who made a remarkable directorial debut with ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’, a one-of-a-kind- story that spoke about the middle-class female experience. Her professional achievement goes beyond direction. Currently, Tahira Kashyap is hosting a podcast which revolves around spreading awareness about cancer. Additionally, one look at her social media profile and you’d see how she shares strong and mindful opinions on women empowerment, societal judgements, and how a woman is perceived in today’s society. Her stories and thoughts have stood as a beacon of inspiration, empowering the society as a whole! Beyond being a loving wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, she is also a proud mother of a son Virajveer and a daughter Varushka.

Kanika Dhillon

Kanika Dhillon is a well-established Indian producer, author and screenwriter whose contributions in the entertainment industry haven’t gone unnoticed. Currently, she is basking in the overwhelming response for the recently released ‘Do Patti’ – written and co-produced by her. Beyond ‘Do Patti’, Kanika has also contributed significantly to films including ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Haseen Dillruba’ and others. In 2023, Dhillon became a proud owner of her production house – Kathha Pictures. She is also a proud mom of her son Veer.

Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar is a renowned film writer, director and producer, who is known for crafting critically acclaimed films such as ‘Talvar’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Sam Bahadur’, ‘Chhapaak’, and others. Apart from having an illustrious career as a substantial entertainment personality, Meghna Gulzar is also a proud mother.

Konkana Sensharma

Konkona Sensharma has crafted an illustrious career in the Indian entertainment industry, and has contributed profoundly in Bengali and Hindi films such as ‘Wake Up Sid’, ‘Metro In Dino’, ’15 Park Avenue’ and others, with several accolades to her credit. She also wears the cape of a director (A Death In The Gunj) and a writer. Not only this, but her films have also made a mark by premiering at several film festivals, both nationally as well as internationally.

For those who say women don’t make it big in their career, these fierce ladies are prime examples of balancing work life as well as personal life exponentially well; and we’ve got to take cues!