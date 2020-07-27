Aishwarya and Aradhya Bachchan’s corona report negative; Discharged from the hospital.

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her eight-year-old daughter Aradhya have received negative reports. The two were discharged from the hospital, Abhishek Bachchan said on Twitter. He also thanked the fans on Twitter.

“Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff”, tweeted Abhishek.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Aishwarya and Aradhya are undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are still undergoing treatment in Nanavati. Big B and Abhishek were admitted to the hospital on July 11 after a positive report from Corona. On July 12, Aishwarya and Aradhya’s corona report was positive. The two were then quarantined at home. However, a week later, both were admitted to Nanavati.