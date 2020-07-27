I never take my characters home: Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann can be called the hit machine of Bollywood, but he survives the pressure of expectations. The actor, who started his journey with a small screen, said, “The pressure is always there, but with that I enjoy what I am.”

Ayushmann Khurrana is not a fixed-leaked actor and does not like to take his characters home. The actor says that he likes to explore new things without putting undue pressure on himself. Asked if his characters live with him even after work, Ayushmann said that he can easily “switch on and switch off”.

Ayushmann told IANS, “I am not a patterned actor. I switch on and off very easily so I never take my characters home. ”

He said, “As a person I need to move forward to explore myself and explore new things and learn new things. Certainly, there are some similar films like ‘Article 15’ or ‘Andhadhun’. I learned to play the piano for ‘Andhadhun’, it was a development for me. Through ‘Article 15’ I came to know about the caste system in India. I got to learn more with Amitabh Bachchan sir and Shoojit Sircar than the character in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’. ”