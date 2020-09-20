Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40 – Her Top-10 biggies

When it comes to an actress who has managed her superstar status intact ever since her debut back in 2000 with Refugee, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. Actresses have come and actresses have gone, but Kareena has still been standing tall 20 years down the line. As the lady turns 40, here is presenting her Top-10 grossers over the last couple of decades.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 321 crores

One of the biggest all time blockbusters in the history of Bollywood, Bajrangi Bhaijaan also boasts heavily of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s star presence. Agreed that this isn’t one of those films where the actress had to display any major histrionics. Still, when it came to a package affair being put together by director Kabir Khan with Salman Khan as the hero, Kareena was needed.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham – 55 crores (not adjusted for inflation)

She came, she saw, and she conquered. It isn’t easy for any newbie to make an impression in a film dominated by Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Moreover, Jaya Bachchan had an author backed role as well. However, Karan Johar made sure that as ‘Poo’, Kareena was remembered forever and her ‘jodi’ with another newcomer Hrithik Roshan was talked about.

Good Newwz – 205.14 crores

One of the last 200 Crore Club films that Bollywood enjoyed before lockdown, Good Newwz was as much a Kareena Kapoor Khan film as it was Akshay Kumar’s. Her pre-climax monologue demonstrated yet again that she is an actress par excellence and would continue to rule strong till the time she chooses to face the camera. This one was a performance oriented part.

3 Idiots – 202.50 crores

Even though the title of the film was based on the characters played by Aamir Khan, Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor was utilized quite well by Raj Kumar Hirani right from start till the end of the narrative. 3 Idiots stays on to be one of the most delightful films of Kareena and she was truly adorable as a doctor. 3 Idiots was Bollywood’s first double century.

Bodyguard – 149 crores

Though the film was not quite amongst the list of favorites for many critics, audiences thought otherwise. Bodyguard featured Kareena Kapoor with Salman Khan and together they delivered a romantic entertainer that also had dollops of action and drama. The twist in the climax was something that not many could see coming and Kareena made sure that she won hearts again.

Singham Returns – 140 crores

Primarily an Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty affair, Singham Returns was a film that desired a packaging of being a big budget action extravaganza that was worthy of being an Independence Day sequel release. From that aspect, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mighty presence helped in adding on to the initial. Though not one of her most memorable roles, this one is a superhit though.

Ra. One – 114 crores

Though Ra. One was primarily promoted as a superhero good v/s evil affair, it continues to be remembered for Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Chammak Challo’ act. She was truly stunning in her dancing avtar and Shah Rukh Khan as a producer as well as the superstar leading the show ensured that she had a meaty role to play as well, despite being an action entertainer.

Golmaal 3 – 106 crores and Golmaal Returns – 52 crores

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s comedy franchise Golmaal as seen four installments already and Kareena Kapoor has featured in the second and the third installments. There were number of leading ladies in the second part, Golmaal Returns, but Kareena bagged the meatiest part. Later, she was the only leading lady in Golmaal 3. Both films were major successes commercially.

Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai – 18 crores (not adjusted for inflation)

Not many are aware but Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai actually stays on to be one of the biggest hits that Kareena Kapoor delivered as a solo heroine. It was just her second film after Refugee and also the launchpad of Tusshar Kapoor. Directed by Satish Kaushik, this one was a love story that boasted of chartbuster music. Despite an unconventional climax, the film was a hit.

Talaash – 91 crores

As a night walker who later turned out to be a friendly ghost, Kareena Kapoor Khan brought in quite some enigma in her role as Rosie. This was also the first film of hers that was released after her marriage with Saif Ali Khan, and hence featured as Kareena Kapoor Khan (instead of just Kareena Kapoor) in the title rolls. She was seen with Aamir Khan again after 3 Idiots.