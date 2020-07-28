Rana Daggubati Confirms His Wedding Date With Fiancée Mihika Bajaj

Rana Daggubati and Mihika Bajaj had their Roka ceremony amidst the COVID-19 lockdown somewhere in the month of May. When the actor shared their pictures from the ‘Roka’ ceremony making it official, their picture went viral in no time. The much in love couple left everyone excited and eager to know about their wedding date. Recently, it was reported that the couple had to postpone their August wedding ceremony owing to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it now seems that the wedding date is coming near and the couple will tie the knot on August 8th, 2020.

Lately, when Rana Daggubati was a part of India Today’s e-Mind Rocks 2020, he confirmed that he is getting married to the love of his life. He disclosed the date and said, “I am getting married on August 8. On the personal front, it’s been the best time of my life, getting married to Miheeka. It’s been pretty awesome.”

Miheeka Bajaj is a designer by profession and has her own event company. ‘The Ghazi Attack’ actor also revealed that Miheeka lives nearby and till now, everything is running smoothly. He also added, “I think I am growing up and it’s time to get married. My fiancé Miheeka lives 3 km away from my house and we’re in the same vicinity. Sometimes, you know when things are going smoothly. And I don’t question it when things are going correctly. She’s lovely and we make a great pair. We draw positive energy from one another.”

Though Rana Daggubati is an established star in the South industry, he has also done some Bollywood movies including ‘The Ghazi Attack’, ‘Dum Maaro Dum’, ‘Baby’, a cameo in ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and others. the actor got worldwide recognition for his character ‘Bhallaladeva’ in ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ and ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’.