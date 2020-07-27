Ranvir Shorey shares understanding after aftermath with Bhatt family: ‘I was professionally and socially isolated, pressured legally’

Notwithstanding critical exhibitions in a few movies throughout the years, including Khosla Ka Ghosla, Mithya, Traffic Signal, Titli and Sonchiriya, Ranvir Shorey keeps on staying one of the most underestimated on-screen characters in the film business. In a genuine discussion with Hindustan Times before the arrival of his next, Lootcase, he opens up about not being drawn nearer by ‘enormous standard producers’ in spite of giving advancement exhibitions frequently, the repercussions of his aftermath with the Bhatts, nepotism discussion and his Sonchiriya co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

I don’t take any names ‘cause I have no evidence to prove their complicity! But the reason I speak is, I went through the same professional & social isolation, bad mouthing & lies in the press, and psychological trauma from 2003 to 2005 with the same people who are now involved. https://t.co/q0YZs8bHYY — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 22, 2020

When he was asked about the fallouts with Bhatts, Shorey said “Yes, that is what I am talking about. I went through a similar experience where I was professionally and socially isolated, legally pressured from all ends. Every chance and every platform they would get, they would be lying about me, saying I am an alcoholic and abuser. You feel so helpless and powerless because these people are so powerful that the press will just listen to them and not even bother calling you for your side of the story. You just feel so helpless and frustrated because you can’t do anything about it. It got really toxic for me at the time and I had to leave the country for a while.

Nobody bothered to check the facts because a certain party is more powerful, famous and more friendly with the media. Only their version comes out. The facts and reality of the other person’s story never comes out. The media is to blame for half of it.”