Sonakshi Sinha associated with a special campaign to face cyber bullying.

In a campaign to end cyber bullying on social media, actress Sonakshi Sinha is associated with Maharashtra’s Special Director General of Police Pratap Digavkar and a team of cyber experts.

Talking about joining this campaign and preventing cyber bullying, Sonakshi says, “Social media was created to spread love and positivity. Unfortunately, it has become a poisonous place with the ever-increasing effects of cyber bullying and mental harassment. I myself have fallen prey to trolls and dirty words. ”

As part of this campaign, there will be five live dialogues with the panelists, which will be broadcast live on Sonakshi’s social media account. The aim of this campaign is to spread awareness about cyber bullying, so that trollers on the internet, harassing people, abusers can learn about the legal consequences of their actions.

It will be telecast on 26 July. After leaving Twitter about a month ago, Sonakshi has now decided to join such an initiative.