Boman Irani wishes son Kayoze Irani for his directorial debut Sarzameen

In what feels like a cinematic full-circle, actor-turned-director Boman Irani is beaming with pride as his son, Kayoze Irani, steps into the director’s chair for his first film ‘Sarzameen’, produced by Dharma Productions.

Taking to social media, Boman shared a series of heartfelt throwback images and personal milestones with Kayoze—from childhood moments to film sets—with captions that read like a proud father’s diary.

“It’s showtime, folks!” he wrote in one frame, followed by

“Fast forward to today… my son Kayoze just directed his first film, Sarzameen.”

This year is even more special for the Irani family, as both father and son made their directorial debuts in the same year. Boman humorously added:

“Both father and son made their directorial debuts in the same year. Thankfully, I managed mine a few months earlier!”

Boman’s debut directorial The Mehta Boys has already generated curiosity, and now all eyes are on Kayoze’s Sarzameen, which stars Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Recalling their early years on set, Boman shared another nostalgic image saying:

“He started off holding the clapboard for me. And now? He’s calling the shots…”

The actor also looked back on their family journey with a touch of humour:

“Always knew I’d direct something one day…”

“Same… just didn’t know it would take me 65 years,” he quipped, in a moment captured from a family photo featuring a young Kayoze.

As Boman said in closing:

“There are moments in a father’s life that stay… this one will remain forever.”

This passing of the baton from one storyteller to another isn’t just a professional milestone—it’s a deeply emotional and proud moment that reflects the strength of dreams, mentorship, and legacy.