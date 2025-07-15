Bombay High Court issues notice to CBFC over alleged delay in certifying Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi

The Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in response to a writ petition filed under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, challenging the arbitrary, unreasonable, and unexplained delay in certifying the film Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi. The film, which is inspired by the book “The Monk Who Became Chief Minister” which was published and released in the year 2017.

The necessary documents have been submitted in due time with the CBFC, claims the petitioner.

The petitioner, who has filed multiple certification applications for the film, its trailer, teaser, and promotional song since early June 2025, has accused the CBFC of inaction and procedural non-compliance. Despite the film being scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on August 1, 2025, the CBFC has allegedly neither processed nor responded with appropriate answers to the applications, thereby putting the release at serious risk.

The petition highlights that under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the newly notified Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, the CBFC is mandated to process certification applications within a defined statutory timeline. However, the Board has failed to act upon the petitioner’s applications even after full procedural and legal compliance, thereby breaching its statutory obligations.

Legal experts say that if the Court finds merit in the allegations, it could reaffirm judicial boundaries around CBFC’s discretion and strengthen the constitutional safeguards against indirect censorship.

Court’s Direction

The Bombay High Court, taking serious note of the inaction, has issued notice to the CBFC to appear through their Advocate in two days.

The court has taken note of the issue and next hearing is likely to see detailed arguments on the scope of CBFC’s powers.

https://x.com/barandbench/status/1945044127873106117?s=46&t=GuP-Oswksm1iKNvGCuc5yQ