Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta plans on making fantasy adventure franchise

Soon after Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-led Border 2 released in January, producer Nidhi Dutta announced the war action franchise’s third instalment. But Border 3 isn’t the only film in development. Word is that Nidhi, daughter of filmmaker JP Dutta, has locked two more projects as she expands the slate of JP Films. What makes the expansion more interesting is the nature of films chosen. After building a successful franchise of the enduring war drama Border, next up, she is developing a fantasy adventure franchise.

A departure from her offerings? Certainly – and one that she is betting big on. According to sources, “It’s an ambitious franchise that will be shot across multiple locations throughout the country. Like in Border 2, Nidhi has been part of the writing process here. The casting process has begun, and the film is likely to go on floors later this year.”

If she is trying her hand at a new genre with the fantasy adventure film, Nidhi is simultaneously taking forward her banner’s legacy of creating patriotic movies. We’ve heard her second offering of the year will be a drama centred on the Indian Air Force. With its script ready, the casting is underway. Another insider shared, “Nidhi wants to take this project on floors this year itself. This movie, along with Border 3, is aimed at expanding the producer’s repertoire of films that focus on the Armed Forces.”