Bosco Martis sends a special Mother’s Day gift with a Rocket Gang song teaser

Bosco Martis shares a special Mother’s Day gift on social media. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker posted an animation video with a beautiful background song, Maa Ki Godi, from his upcoming debut film Rocket Gang.

While speaking about the same, Bosco Martis said, “Only a mother’s love is unconditional in this universe. Definitely, a day is not enough to celebrate her! Our film Rocket Gang beautifully explores the delicate relationship between a mother and a child, and the song teaser is a mere glimpse of the same.”

Composed by Amit Trivedi, penned by Kshitij Patwardhan, and crooned by Amit Trivedi and Meghna Mishra, the song teaser has hooked us to catch the musical number soon.

From what we hear, the makers will soon announce the new release date of Rocket Gang. Earlier, the dance-comedy-fantasy drama was slated to release on 6th May 2022.

Directed by Bosco Martis and Produced by Zee Studios, Rocket Gang stars Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, Mokshada, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Jay Sean, and five young kids in pivotal roles.