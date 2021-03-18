Box Office predictions – Mumbai Saga and Sundeep aur Pinky Faraar

This Friday sees the release of two films – Mumbai Saga and Sundeep aur Pinky Faraar. While former is a Sanjay Gupta and Bhushan Kumar film, latter comes from the house of Yash Raj Films.

Mumbai Saga is an action drama that chronicles the world of gangsters and cops in the 80s and the early 90s. Nexus between underworld, politics and law enforcers has enticed filmmakers like Sanjay Gupta and Ram Gopal Varma for long and they have explored this genre for multiple films. In fact Sanjay’s last collaboration with John Abraham was on the same lines as well where Shootout At Wadala had turned out to be a success. Now the duo is coming with Emraan Hashmi joining in and the film promises dialoguebaazi and action drama for the masses. Considering these are different times and theatres are yet to operate optimally, especially the single screens where the film’s target audience lies, a start of 5-6 crores would be decent enough.

As for Sundeep aur Pinky Faraar, even if it takes a 50 lakhs opening then that would be fair indeed since it is arriving without any real promotion or marketing push. Just the new trailer and poster of the Dibakar Banerjee directed film has been released and rest has been left on the audiences to decide for themselves. Delayed for over a couple of years already, the film has been pitched as a comic thriller, though one waits to see how much of an entertainment does this Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer eventually bring in for the audiences. The film would be seeing a relatively much smaller release, hence it would all boil down to the word of mouth from the select set of audiences who come in on the first day.