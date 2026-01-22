“Breathing clean air is not a privilege; It is a right” – Dia Mirza

As Dia Mirza approaches a milestone 25 years in the Indian film industry, her journey stands as a rare balance of artistic longevity and purpose-driven impact. Celebrated as an accomplished Indian actress with a body of work spanning cinema, streaming and production, Dia’s presence has extended far beyond the screen. Parallel to her film career, she has emerged as one of the most consistent and credible voices in India’s climate and environmental advocacy space.

For Dia, environmental action has never been incidental. It has been a sustained commitment rooted in awareness, education and action.

Reflecting on her long-standing focus on air pollution, she says, “Clean air has always been central to my environmental activism. When I was appointed a UNEP ambassador about eight years ago, I attended a conference in Bangkok for a campaign called Breathe Life. That was when I was introduced to the data and statistics on air pollution that are only now becoming part of wider public discourse. Back then, air quality barely received attention outside a few winter months, and even then it was framed as a Delhi problem. The data today makes it clear that this is not regional; it is national. Yet, it still hasn’t been prioritised by states with the urgency it demands. For nearly a decade, we’ve been saying one thing: the right to life begins with the right to breathe, and the right to breathe begins with the right to breathe clean air.”

“Air pollution isn’t always visible unless it becomes extremely dense, which is why people notice it more in winter. But data shows that air quality remains poor for long stretches through the year. When 21 of the world’s most polluted cities are in India, we have to acknowledge this as a national health emergency. Pregnant women, foetuses, children in their developmental years, everyone is affected. Prolonged exposure causes brain fog, developmental disruptions in children, inflammation in women in their 40s or those going through menopause, and a range of respiratory illnesses. In simple terms, it’s bad for us. AQI levels above 100 are harmful, and anything crossing 300 is dangerous even for short exposure. This is not something we can afford to normalise.”

“I track data from multiple platforms, including IQAir and the CPCB-approved monitor at ICRISAT, a scientific institution here in Hyderabad. What worries me is that these platforms often show very different numbers. Independent apps frequently report AQI levels that are 30 to 40 points higher than those on state-run platforms. When official readings consistently appear lower, it creates confusion and, worse, a false sense of safety. Discrediting third-party apps, questioning devices, or even manipulating readings does not solve anything. It only shifts attention away from the real issue. Denial helps no one. We must acknowledge the problem honestly, present accurate information, and treat air pollution for what it truly is: a public health emergency.”

She further underlines how the invisible nature of air pollution has allowed it to be dangerously normalised. “Air pollution isn’t always visible unless it becomes extremely dense, which is why people notice it more in winter. But data shows that air quality remains poor for long stretches through the year. When 21 of the world’s most polluted cities are in India, we have to acknowledge this as a national health emergency. Pregnant women, foetuses, children in their developmental years — everyone is affected. Prolonged exposure causes brain fog, developmental disruptions in children, inflammation in women in their 40s or those going through menopause, and a range of respiratory illnesses. In simple terms, it’s bad for us. AQI levels above 100 are harmful, and anything crossing 300 is dangerous even for short exposure. This is not something we can afford to normalise.”

Mirza’s association with the United Nations has been one of sustained engagement, not symbolic alignment. Over the years, she has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme, an Advocate for the UN Secretary-General’s Sustainable Development Goals, and an Ambassador for the Wildlife Trust of India. Her work in this space spans global forums, environmental campaigns, and grassroots initiatives, with a consistent focus on climate action and conservation. In an era marked by fleeting causes, her advocacy has been defined by longevity and depth.