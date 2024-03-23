Brijendra Kala unveils trailer for family comedy Good Luck

Veteran actor Brijendra Kala has unveiled the trailer for his upcoming family drama film, “Good Luck” which is touted to be a story of 75 year old woman’s unexpected pregnancy. Set to release on April 5, 2024, the film marks the debut of 80-year-old Malti Mathur as the lead actress, playing Kala’s mother.

The story centers on Angoori, a vivacious 75-year-old woman who turns her family’s life upside down with the unexpected news of her pregnancy. This unique situation becomes especially complicated as it coincides with her son Pappi’s rising political ambitions. Directed by Prakhar Shrivastava and produced by Dr. (Er.) Azad Jain under the Asha Azad Films banner, the movie promises a hilarious mix of heartwarming emotions and laugh-out-loud moments.

The trailer pulls back the curtain on Pappi’s (played by Brijendra Kala) life. Pappi, a man with his sights set on political stardom, has his meticulously planned path thrown into hilarious disarray by his mother’s shocking news. The film also offers a sharp social commentary on our social media-obsessed world, laced with a touch of suspense that promises a lasting impression.

Brijendra Kala shares, “The primary reason I was drawn to this film, beyond its sheer appeal, was the powerful yet subtle social message it delivers through satire. Ultimately, the film conveys a powerful message about the importance of caring for our elders and spending quality time with them, especially in the age of social media.”

The film also comprises of an ensemble cast, including Manisha Chitrode, Dr.(Er.) Azad Jain, Tulika Banerjee, Ashutosh Upadhyay, Pannkaj Waagle, Sagar Shende, Ayushi Shukla, Keshav Sharma, Bhushan Jain, and Virendra Nathaniel. Distribution is done by Platoon Distribution.