Britain’s Railway and Yash Raj Films join hands to celebrate the unifying power of love

As part of plans to mark 200 years of the modern railway in 2025, called Railway 200, Britain’s railway joins hands with India’s biggest film production company, Yash Raj Films, for a unique UK-India cultural celebration to highlight the unifying power of love.

Incidentally, YRF is celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, popularly called DDLJ, (one of the all-time highest grossing Hindi films in the history of Indian cinema) in 2025! DDLJ is a pop culture milestone for India, Indians and South Asians worldwide. It was shot extensively in the UK, including the iconic King’s Cross Railway Station where the film’s lead pair Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol met for the first time and also realised their profound love for each other!

Britain’s railway and YRF have announced their cultural collaboration as part of the Valentine’s Day celebrations, recognising the romance of train travel. YRF is currently producing the musical adaptation of DDLJ, titled Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical (CFIL) in UK. The musical will open at Manchester Opera House on 29 May 2025. It plays through until 21 June 2025.

Britain’s railway and YRF will celebrate how love can bring cultures together through Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical with immersive activations being planned at Manchester and London Railway stations.

Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical, an English language musical is being directed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of DDLJ. It follows Simran, a young British Indian woman who finds herself engaged to a family friend in India as an arranged marriage. However, the plot thickens when she falls in love with a British man named Roger.

The production will feature an original score, complete with 18 English songs. The core team of CFIL is truly an amalgamation of East Meets West! Music is by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani and the book and lyrics are by Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls, Legally Blonde).

The creative team also includes choreographer Rob Ashford (Disney’s Frozen), co-choreographer for Indian dances Shruti Merchant (Taj Express), scenic designer Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and casting director David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting.

DDLJ is the longest-running title in Indian cinema and has been playing continuously in Mumbai since its release back in 1995.

Suzanne Donnelly, Executive Director of Railway 200 says, “We’re very pleased to partner with Yash Raj Films and celebrate the enduring romance of rail and power of connection across the world. The railway has long inspired film-makers and helped to shape our cultural landscape. Its bicentenary this year provides a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the 30th anniversary of this hugely successful, rail-related Bollywood blockbuster, and its new musical opening in the UK this summer.”

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, says, “We are delighted to collaborate with Railway 200, as part of the railway’s 200th anniversary. YRF has always stood for bringing stories that are rooted in India, yet have a global footprint and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is a testament to that. To celebrate 30 years of DDLJ; we are bringing the stage adaptation of the movie – Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical to the UK! Our musical is set to have its UK premiere at the Manchester Opera House on May 29. One of the most iconic scenes of DDLJ was filmed at King’s Cross Railway Station, which we are showcasing in Come Fall In Love! So, this is the perfect moment for us to partner with Railway 200. Together, we want to spread the message of how unifying love can be and how celebrating diversity and inclusivity is the need of the hour.”