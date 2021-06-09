Broken But Beautiful 3: Here’s what Sidharth Shukla has to say about his on-screen chemistry with Sonia Rathee!

Talking fondly about her first co-star Sidharth Shukla, debutant actress Sonia Rathee had recently mentioned that the handsome hunk made her feel extremely comfortable on the sets of her latest web show, ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’.

One of the most celebrated and loved franchise, ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ released on 29th May on ALTBalaji and has been receiving immense love and appreciation from the viewers across the globe and also become one of the highest-rated web shows on IMDb with a 9.3 rating within just a week of its release.

Since the show marks Sonia’s debut in the digital space, she was a little nervous sharing the screen space with Sidharth, but the famous star ensured their chemistry looks great on-screen. Talking about the same, Sidharth says, “We didn’t have to break the ice. We both are actors. However, I understand the feeling of being on sets, and when it’s your first day, I remember my days. Hence, I just went to her, greeted her, and we spoke. I cracked a few jokes and was myself so that it didn’t feel like two strangers were working together to make her feel more comfortable.”

Ever since the makers had announced season 3, the viewers were anxiously waiting for it. The viewers hugely appreciated the intense character posters and intriguing teaser and trailer. It is no wonder that it was trending at IMDB’s Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows. From 8.8 to 9.3 rating, the web show has witnessed an upward trend in its popularity and craze among the viewers, post-launch.

Making new records daily, the show has made a record of 100K+ searches in google trends in a day. Additionally, the hashtag #BrokenButBeautiful3 has the most number of posts for a show on Instagram.

The Broken But Beautiful franchise is a favourite with viewers because it takes them on a relatable journey of love, longing, and heartbreak. It is the love story of Agastya & Rumi. Agastya, an aspiring director, falls in love with Rumi Desai, his muse. Their worlds are different, and they want different things, making a perfect recipe for heartache.

‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ is successfully streaming now on ALTBalaji.