Bryan Adams India Tour breaks records – Over 75,000 tickets sold

The excitement surrounding Canadian music icon and rock music legend Bryan Adams’ highly anticipated six-city India trek has reached fever pitch.

The tour has sold out to a 80% capacity in most venues in less than 15 days of tickets going live with over a whopping seventy five thousand ticket sales registered thus far with Mumbai being a completely sold-out show in 24 hours of the sales going live. This unprecedented demand resulted in record-breaking online traffic when general sales went live, overwhelming ticketing platforms and underscoring the enduring love and admiration Indian fans hold for the iconic singer-songwriter.

The highly anticipated event is brought to the country by SG Live in association with EVA Live, and will kick off in December 2024 and traverse the country, making stops in Kolkata, Shillong, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Fans can secure their tickets exclusively through the Zomato app.

Fans can look forward to being captivated by a mesmerizing performance featuring a carefully curated setlist that spans Adams’ illustrious career. From timeless classics like ‘Summer Of 69’ and ‘Everything I Do (I Do It For You)’ to newer hits from his Grammy-nominated album ‘So Happy It Hurts’, the concert promises to be a nostalgic journey for longtime fans and an unforgettable introduction for newcomers.

Bryan Adams shares, “I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be coming back to India with my ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour in December 2024. Get ready for a rockin’ concert. Can’t wait to see you. Let’s rock!”

Leading sports personality and one of the promoters responsible for making this tour a possibility, Mahesh Bhupati states, “The Bryan Adams India tour is more than just a concert; it’s a cultural phenomenon. We’re proud to be at the forefront of bringing such a prominent artist to India and creating an event that will be remembered for generations. We’ve been overwhelmed by the demand for Bryan Adams tickets. It’s clear that India is ready for world-class entertainment on a massive scale. We’re excited to deliver a tour that will set a new benchmark for live shows in the country.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Manuj Agarwal, CEO, EVA Live adds, “The overwhelming response to Bryan Adams’ India tour is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s clear that Indian fans have been eagerly awaiting this moment. We’re working diligently to ensure that every aspect of the tour, from the stage design to the overall fan experience, is world-class. We are excited to create a concert that will be talked about for years to come”. Manuj further added “Our association with HSBC and Dewar’s Xperiences is adding tremendous value to the show. Stay tuned for exciting announcements about the tour in the weeks to follow!”

With limited opportunities to witness the live magic of this music legend, the demand for tickets is expected to remain intense. All tickets are available on the Live tab on the Zomato app. Tickets start from INR 2,399/- under categories such as silver, gold and platinum.

The Bryan Adams India Tour 2024 is presented in partnership with HSBC Bank known for their banking and financial services across the world and Dewar’s Xperiences known for introducing India to a repertoire of unique and immersive cultural experiences.

Tour Schedule:

Monday, 16th December 2024 – GMR Arena, Hyderabad

Sunday, 8th December 2024 – Aquatica, Kolkata

Tuesday, 10th December 2024 – RSBDA, Shillong

Thursday, 12th December 2024 – Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram

Friday, 13th December 2024 – Nesco, Mumbai

Saturday, 14th December 2024 – Terraform, Bengaluru