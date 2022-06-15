BTS announce plans for upcoming solo projects as part of their new chapter

21st century pop icons BTS announced that the group would start solo projects while remaining active as a group.

On June 14, the group released a new BTS Dinner Party video via its official YouTube channel ‘BANGTANTV’ to celebrate their 9th anniversary and look back on their journey leading up to the latest anthology album Proof.

In the video, BTS opened their hearts and talked about their feelings and thoughts on difficulties and changes they went through amid the pandemic. The members also frankly confessed that they faced challenges in the creative process as artists after actively working over the past nine years.

Members mentioned future plans to accelerate personal growth and embark on “BTS’ chapter 2.”

In this new chapter, the group will allow themselves to express their individuality through the release of solo albums and collaborations with other artists. j-hope marks the beginning with his upcoming solo album and further information will be shared in due course.

BIGHIT MUSIC said, “BTS now starts a new chapter with new solo projects as well as group projects. Members will take this time to achieve personal growth through various new activities, and we expect it to further strengthen the foundation for the group‘s long-run as a team. BIGHIT MUSIC will actively support the artists.”

BTS released an anthology album Proof on June 10. The album celebrates the nine years of BTS’ journey since their debut, and opens a new chapter upon their 10th year as artists. Proof consists of a number of tracks that presents BTS’ thoughts on their past, present and future including the lead single “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).”