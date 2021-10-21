Bull: Bhushan Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta join hands for an action extravaganza

After the cult success of Kabir Singh, Producer Bhushan Kumar will now collaborate with Producers Amar Butala and Garima Mehta for ‘BULL’ an action film starring Shahid Kapoor. Set in the 1980s, the film is inspired by real-life events and marks the debut of director Aditya Nimbalkar, who has worked extensively with filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj. The principal photography is slated to begin in 2022.

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series shares, “We’re all set to bring the audience an action extravaganza with our second collaboration with Shahid after Kabir Singh. I’m elated that my association with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta could hold the key to great cinema.”

Shahid Kapoor adds, “BULL is a full-blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour.”

Amar Butala, Partner, Guilty By Association shares “We dedicate this film to men in uniforms and our soldiers who brave through unimaginable turmoil to guard this great nation’s sovereignty. Shahid will be seen in an exciting avatar. This is also our first association with T- Series and I look forward to it.”

Garima Mehta, Partner, Guilty By Association adds, “It’s an honour to be able to tell a story that celebrates soldiers. The theme of this film will resonate with viewers across India. I’m delighted that T-Series and Bhushanji have decided to step aboard this journey with us.”

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents ‘BULL’, a Guilty By Association production starring Shahid Kapoor, with story and screenplay by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh. The film is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. It is slated to hit the floors in 2022.