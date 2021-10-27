Bunty Aur Babli 2’s Tattoo Waaliye is Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh’s first dance track of their film career

Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021, is an out-and-out comedy that will pit two sets of con artists Bunty and Babli, from different generations, against each other in a war of wits to be the best! Playing the new Bunty is the Gully Boy fame actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and gorgeous debutant Sharvari plays the new Babli. The two have shot a big budget party track called Tattoo Waaliye along with the OG Bunty and Babli, Saif Ali Khan, and Rani Mukerji.

For the young actors, Tattoo Waaliye is a hugely special song because they will be presented as the quintessential hero and heroine for the first time in their career!

Siddhant says, “Tattoo Waaliye is a memorable song for me because it is my first ever dance number in a film. It presents me as a commercial Hindi film hero! And boy, did I love it!”

He adds, “I remember I rehearsed incessantly and put in a lot of hours to get every step bang on before the camera rolled. I’m glad to have found a dancing partner like Sharvari for Tattoo Waaliye because she is also a perfectionist who likes to work hard to get everything spot on. We had an amazing time rehearsing and shooting the song with Saif sir and Rani ma’am. We were a house on fire.”

Sharvari is also over the moon about the first dance track of her career! “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a special film for me because so many firsts of my career are going to be attached to this project. It is not only my big-screen debut but it has also given me my first big dance number as a heroine in Hindi cinema.”

She adds “I love dancing and I particularly love dancing to Hindi film songs. So, Tattoo Waaliye is a dream come true in every aspect. Sid and I were in awe of Rani ma’am and Saif sir’s sizzling chemistry in the song and so we were inspired by them to bring out our version of a Bollywood power-pair. We had a blast shooting it & I hope the audience love the track too.

Tattoo Waaliye has been sung by the queen of chartbusters Neha Kakkar and Pardeep Singh Sran and is set to be released on October,28th.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is being directed by Varun V. Sharma, who has worked as an Assistant Director in some tentpole YRF films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.