Buried Seeds: Documentary film based on Chef Vikas Khanna’s life distributed by FilmKaravan will premiere on National Geographic in India this Independence Day

This Independence Day, National Geographic in India will bring to its viewers Buried Seeds – the timeless and true story of human passion and willpower on television for the first time. FilmKaravan (makers of Delhi Crime), have distributed the film which is based on the life story of Michelin Chef Vikas Khanna with the National Geographic in India.

Directed by filmmaker Andrei Severny, the film traces the journey of Vikas Khanna from his beginnings as a child with misaligned feet to the man who took Indian cuisine to the world. Buried Seeds is a timeless story of struggle, passion, willpower, failure and rise shown through Vikas Khanna’s eyes. It recreates his childhood, finding comfort in his grandmother’s kitchen and follows the journey of an immigrant enduring overwhelming obstacles and pain in achieving his dreams.

Sanjay Bachani, Managing Partner, FilmKaravan said, “This is a very special project and one that is close to our heart. Vikas Khanna’s journey is a fascinating one and Andrei Severny’s take on that journey is not only interesting but insightful and extremely nuanced. We are happy about this partnership with Buried Seeds and that we found a home for the feature with National Geographic.”

Vikas Khanna said, “Buried Seeds is a personal project and I’m glad, this piece of my heart will now reach the World. When Andrei reached out to me first about this documentary, I knew that he would do a great job because of his love for India, New York & a self-made man himself. I’m sure the roller coaster ride and life turning moments showcased so articulately in the feature will make for an inspirational watch. I am extremely elated that Buried Seeds will be live on National Geographic and thankful to Filmkaravan for believing in this dream.”

Director Andrei Severny said, “Big thank you to the team of FilmKaravan for navigating the film to premiere on National Geographic, loved internationally by it’s smart and beautiful stories. I hope Buried Seeds inspires and drives people to follow their dreams. Vikas Khanna is the embodiment of redefining what’s possible. We are only limited by the limits we set ourselves. Let’s choose to be limitless!”

Buried Seeds will premiere on 15th August 2021, at 9.00 pm on National Geographic in India. It is most definitely a recommended watch