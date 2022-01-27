“Can’t wait to entertain audiences with six diverse films!” – Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar will have six back to back releases and Bhumi feels each of these films have clutter-breaking content to entertain audiences thoroughly. Bhumi’s magnificent film line up includes Badhaai Do, Ladykiller, Bheed, Govinda Naam Mera, Raksha Bandhan and another big project that will be announced soon.

Bhumi says, “As we hopefully come out the pandemic, I can’t wait to entertain audiences with six diverse films from six remarkably different filmmakers who have a very unique voice of their own. I have worked really hard on my craft since my debut and strived to deliver performances that hopefully touch the hearts of audiences. I’m excited and nervous at the same time because I will have back to back releases.”

Bhumi is hoping that all her releases manage to touch the hearts of audiences with the disruptive content that they have to offer.

She says, “As an actor I have craved for the feedback and the reviews towards my performances and I can’t wait to engage with media and audiences through my films. I’m hoping they will love what these films and I have to offer on screen. For me, all these projects are really close to my heart and when they release, it will be like me sharing a piece of my heart with audiences.”

She adds, “I have always given my everything in every film that I have done and these six films have taken every bit of emotion out of me. So, I only wish the best for these films and the producers and the directors who have punted on me to bring their vision to life on screen.”