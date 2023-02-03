CarryMinati will promote esports in India with Madhu Mantena and Ravneet Gill’s Big Bang Esports Private Limited

Having always kept his eye on redefining the entertainment quotient in the industry the filmmaker Madhu Mantena is constantly spreading his wings into different fields and one of them being his big-time venture Big Bang Esports Private Limited. Continuing the expansion, a great piece of news has poured in for Madhu and his partner Ravneet as the famous YouTube sensation Ajey Nagar better known as CarryMinati and his business partner Deepak Char has picked up a stake in Big Bang Esports Private Limited.

Ajey Nagar and Deepak Char collectively grabbed a 10% stake in the esports division of Big Bang Media Ventures.

While speaking about this venture, Madhu Mantena said, “CarryMinati along with them, will co-create an esports culture that builds not just champion gamers and also celebrates the spirit of participation while rewriting the future of sport.”

On the same, CarryMinati said, “I am pleased to join the family of Big Bang Esports Pvt. Ltd. and become a stakeholder along with my business partner. India is one of the fastest-growing esports markets in the world. The growth of esports in India has been phenomenal in recent years, and this boom will only gain momentum with more vigour and pace in the coming few years. Esports has held a significant influence in my career trajectory and hence this partnership is a natural fit.”

Deepak Char further added, “India will emerge as one of the leading gaming capitals of the world in the near future, given that the government has now recognized gaming as a sport and this partnership will open doorways for many exciting developments to occur in the e-sports arena. The development of esports is a movement and needs the support of all stakeholders from the community to make it a success.”

In the last month of 2022, International Esports Federation (IESF), the global governing body for esports, announced its strategic partnership with Big Bang Esports to launch the inaugural edition of the championship. Moreover, Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd is the co-promoter of content houses Phantom Films & Mythoverse Studios, and the founding investor of creator-led businesses like Collective Artists Network, BGBNG Music and Big Bang Social, etc.