Casting director Shivam Gupta opens up on Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein 2 and Asur 2 

Shivam Gupta is one of the youngest casting director who is currently garnering praises for Netflix show Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein. He started his journey with films like Daddy, Trapped and went on to be associate casting director with films like Qarib Qarib Single, Raid, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Sacred Games Season-2 amongst others. He has done casting for shows and films like Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare, Kanpuriye, Little Things, Choked, Pinni, Pratik Gandhi’s Shimmy.

Shivam opens up about casting for Asur season 2 and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein season 2.

Talking about Asur season 2 he says,”Asur Season 2 is going to be much more bigger and exciting than Asur Season 1. It was very challenging in terms of casting because I wanted to create an ensemble of good actors and cast new comers as well. Also, we have been doing the auditions online which has been quite challenging for us but we explored this medium as well. Obviously, taking tests in studio one to one is a different thing. There are many previous actors as well. The show is about to wrap and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Revealing about casting of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein season 2, he says,”The casting of Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhe is around the corner. The thing I am most excited about is the script. The characters are unpredictable. We are excited to see where these characters will take the story ahead and what other characters are added in the new script.”

Talking about the casting selection process he says,”Cast selection process is such as the producers hire me and then we sit and discuss about the project. They narrate me the story and their vision and the specifics they require in the characters they want. After hearing the briefings we sit with our team and research for the actors fit for the character briefs. As we ask actors to send in their introductions and details and then we check if there’s any resonance of them and the character brief and then we test them. This process goes on all over India to find the perfect actor for a particular part which we try to do with the director’s vision to put it on the big screen.”

Stating about when an actor rejects a part or role, he says,”Yes, it feels bad that what we were planning didn’t go well because the actor rejected the offer. It feel like now what because you think that this actor would be perfect for the character and you are framing him/her for it in your mind and then there’s a No from their side. But at last it’s the actors choice to do or not. Yeah overall it feels bad when the wishlist that the director and you create doesn’t work well.”