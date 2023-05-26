Caught Up: Ananya Birla comes back with an English single

Fresh off the success of her recent Hindi singles ‘Teri Meri Kahani’, ‘Yaari’, ‘Kya Karein’ and ‘Dil Karda’, multi-platinum artiste and businesswoman Ananya Birla announces an English single after 2-years. During this time Ananya has been reinventing her sound and herself to bring together a fresh and clutter-breaking sound. Titled ‘Caught up’, the new single marks the beginning of Ananya’s new soundscape and has been well received by tastemakers & music critics alike. ‘Caught Up’ premieres today on all streaming platforms.

Says Ananya, “As an artist and as a human, I am constantly trying to do better and be better. I have spent the last couple of years really experimenting and honing in on a distinct new sound. When the pandemic hit, I was stuck in the USA due to the flying restrictions for more time than I had planned for. Being away from home and family, made me grow fonder and appreciate home even more. I wanted to find a way to bring that taste of India into my soundscape in a non-stereotypical, integrated kind of way. After months of iteration, when we finally got it, I just knew it felt right! ‘Caught Up’, is the first song in this new soundscape and I absolutely cannot wait for all of you to hear it and everything that’s to come.”

With ‘Caught Up’, Ananya brings together elements of vibrant modern R&B, pulsating Afrobeats rhythms and some classical Indian instrumentation to deliver a moment of world-facing contemporary pop. Her voice is sweet, sensual and seductive but her lyrics tell the cautionary tale of a toxic relationship. It’s one in which co-dependency, miscommunication and force her to face an uncomfortable truth: “I’m bad for you and you’re bad for me too.” The music video is shot within the confines of a room; the physical confines metaphorise the constraints of the relationship and the inability to walk away from it.

Performed by the MTV EMA Nominee Ananya, the independent release is written by Grammy Award winners Kimberly Krysiuk aka Kaydence (Beyonce, Ariana Grande) & Trevor Muzzy (Lady Gaga, Jason Derulo), and is produced by M.A.R.S.