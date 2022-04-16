Celebrate 25 glorious years of Koyla on Zee Bollywood

Three legends, one film and 101% shuddh entertainment guaranteed! Zee Bollywood celebrates 25 glorious years of the truly iconic film Koyla on 18th April at 6pm. The king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan along with the queen of grace, Madhuri Dixit facing the villain of the millennium Amrish Puri really became a rage at the box office. Be it unconventional plotline, melodious music or catchy dialogues, Koyla became a milestone film in the history of Indian cinema. So, revel in nostalgia with 101% shuddh Bollywood channel, Zee Bollywood.

The film featured the time’s power-duo Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan with the former directing and latter composing the music. This romantic-action entertainer starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Amrish Puri was ahead of its time, with Rakesh Roshan painting a riveting picture of the world the story is set in. Koyla also starred Johnny Lever, Ashok Saraf, Mohnish Bahl, Himani Shivpuri and Deepshikha Nagpal in supporting roles. Shah Rukh Khan’s performance as a mute became one of the highlights of the film, but not forgetting Amrish Puri and his portrayal of a ruthless and sadistic villain that will be remembered forever. In addition, with some era-defining songs, Koyla proved to be an inherently Bollywood film charming every generation.

Set in the heartland of India, a small village with simple means of life, Raja Sahab (Amrish Puri) falls in love with Gauri (Madhuri Dixit). To lure her into marrying him, the Raja Sahab shares his loyal mute helper Shankar’s (Shah Rukh Khan) picture to pose as him and ultimately trick Gauri into believing that he is a young man. Gauri instantly falls in love with Shankar however is married to Raja Sahab. The battle begins when Gauri finds out the truth and teams up with Shankar to chase their happily ever after away from the trickery and evil ploys of Raja Sahab.