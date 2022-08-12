Celebrate 75 glorious years of Independence with patriotic films on Zee Bollywood

A gleam of pride & a tiranga in hand, the air of freedom is a lot sweeter this year as we celebrate 75 grand years of our Independence. Zee Bollywood is all set to present a grand parade of 101% patriotic entertainers with their ‘Aye Watan Tere Liye’ line-up all day long. Amplifying the feeling of freedom, get ready to celebrate the day with stories of patriotic courage, compelling performances and spirited music with the best of Bollywood films. So, tune-in to soak in all the glory of India@75 with Zee Bollywood’s Independence Day special line-up of films keeping you engrossed this 15th August, 6:30am onwards.

Kick-starting the celebration with the age-old film that became synonymous with patriotism – Kranti at 6:30am. Starring the legends of Bollywood like Dilip Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, the film takes us on a journey filled with courage and righteousness. Further we have the film which gave us the ultimate patriotic anthem – Dil diya hai, jaan bhi denge, Aye Watan Tere Liye, featuring esteemed artists Dilip Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. Tune in to watch Karma at 10:20 am.

Up next, we have Tiranga at 2:15pm, a film packed with the ultimate feeling of liberation. With a stellar starcast with Raaj Kumar, Nana Patekar and Mamta Kulkarni. Amping up the patriotic fervour with the iconic film Indian at 5:40pm starring Sunny Deol, Shilpa Shetty and Om Puri.

Taking the celebration to the next level, we have a riveting story filled with hard-hitting performances and story arc, Krantiveer at 9pm. The film stars Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Finally, ending the legendary day with a legendary film based on the war that changed the fate of the nation – Lakshya at 11:40am. Brilliant performances padded with vivid storytelling and catchy music, the film tells the story of Kargil war featuring Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priety G Zinta, Boman Irani and Om Puri in leading roles.