Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Panorama Music’s first single Ganpati Raja

Harnessing their decade-lengthy run within the show business, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak established a music label – Panorama Music, which was launched by Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn. Helmed by Rajesh Menon, India’s new portal dropped their first song ‘Ganpati Raja’ that has the Midas touch of Sukhwinder Singh and Ambresh Shroff.

Abhishek Pathak says, “It is said that the beginning of a new venture must be kicked off with a Ganesh puja. We are thrilled to be doing just that with the release of Ganpati Raja. The song is just the auspicious beginning that we were going for. It has been created with love for Bappa and his devotees.”

Singer and Lyricist Sukhwinder Singh says, “Writing and singing a song made for Bappa was pure delight for me. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have become sweeter for me with this song. I thank Panorama Music for backing it so wholeheartedly and offering it to listeners as a celebration.”

Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak & Abhishek Pathak, Co Produced by Murlidhar Chhatwani, Rajesh Menon, Rajesh Chandrashekar and Sanjeev Joshi, Ganpati Raja features Sukhwinder Singh, Meera Chopra, and Ambresh Shroff. With lyrics by Sukhwinder Singh, the song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Ambresh Shroff (Who also is the music composer) and has been choreographed by Piyush Panchal, directed by Kedar Gaekwad and created by Filmferry Productions.

It’s that time of the year when people offer devotion to their favourite modak-loving deity, Ganpati. Given that Lord Ganesha is celebrated with zeal and fanfare , Panorama Music brings to listeners and devotees the anthem of the season, Ganpati Raja.

