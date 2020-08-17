Celebrate Gulzar Saab 86th birthday listening to his masterpiece creations

On the occasion of Gulzar’s birthday, Saregama has curated a special playlist as a tribute to the maestro.

Mumbai, 17 August 2020: Call him a poet, storyteller, director, scriptwriter, or a lyricist; Sampoorna Singh Kalra, popularly known as Gulzar, has donned many hats in his extraordinary and multifaceted career as an icon of contemporary Indian literature and cinema. An honouree of prestigious laurels like Padma Bhushan, Sahitya Akademi Award, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Grammy, and an Oscar, this powerhouse of creativity, has had the audience fall in love, cry and smile with his evocative words and vivid imagination. His contribution to Hindi cinema has been unparalleled and continues to be so even today. Saregama wishes Gulzar Saab a very happy Birthday.

All Gulzar saab's fans can listen to his masterpiece works on Saregama Carvaan by simply tuning into the channel specially dedicated to him. The channel offers his all-time best of creations like ' 'Tere Bina Zindgi se Koi" , "Tum Aa Gaye Ho", "Aapki Aankhon mein kuch" amongst hundreds of his other classics. Not just this, Carvaan 2.0 also offers a dedicated channel for Nazms by Gulzar saab.

You can listen to his special playlist here: https://youtu.be/F3hX-yNPb2E

