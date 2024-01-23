Celebrate Republic Day with Amazon miniTV as it embraces patriotic spirit with the finale episode of Hack Crimes Online – Republic Day Special

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, is all set to premiere the finale episode of its cyber-crime thriller series Hack Crimes Online on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, embracing the true essence of patriotism.

The streaming service today dropped the goosebumps-inducing promo of the upcoming episode, featuring the talented actors Vipul Gupta and Riddhi Kumar. It gives a sneak peek into the Cyber Crime Unit’s fight against the danger hovering on the Republic Day parade. Produced by Mr. Shital Bhatia, Co-founder of Friday Storytellers, and directed by Parmeet Sethi, the adrenaline-fueled episode will stream exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free.

Giving a glimpse of the alarming threat, the promo traces one of the most dangerous challenges faced by ACP Ashutosh’s Cyber Crime Unit. As the Republic Day parade commences, ACP Ashutosh and his hackers discover that the meticulously created Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) were stolen on their way back from a regular maintenance session. This incident leaves the Indian Air Force with bated breath. As the authorities discover the perpetrators’ unnerving strategy to deploy the stolen UAV near the middle of the Republic Day procession along the Kartavya Path, the situation gets even more dire.



Will Shakti, ACP Ashutosh, and their squad recover the stolen UAV before the Republic Day parade, stopping malevolent plans? Don’t forget to catch the finale episode of Hack Crimes Online, premiering on 25 January on Amazon miniTV for free within the Amazon shopping app, on Fire TV, and on Play Store.“Cybercrime has emerged as one of the greatest threats to our nation and its people today.

The tech savvy cybercriminal has insidiously invaded every aspect of our daily lives. With Hack Crimes Online, we have endeavoured to shed light on a myriad such cases while exposing the modus operandi that cyber criminals are using today to nefarious ends. The incredibly encouraging response to our series is testimony to the pressing need for bringing such cyber-crimes to light. The finale episode of the series highlights the unsung battles of countless officers who work tirelessly and often heroically towards safeguarding our nation and its people from such online predators,” said Director Parmeet Sethi.

Talking about the new episode, Vipul Gupta shared, “Hack Crimes Online holds a special place in my heart as it throws light on such a prominent issue through a bunch of intriguing cases. The latest episode, especially, fills me with pride as it showcases patriotism in all its glory. The episode will take viewers on a nail-biting ride against a national threat. And yes, this episode is a gift from our side to all the viewers and fans who have showered their immense love and have been asking for more of Hack Crimes Online. Thanks for your love and appreciation and i am hopeful you will enjoy this Republic Day special episode too.”