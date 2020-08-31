Celebrate Zee Bollywood’s second anniversary with the biggest Bollywood blockbusters!

This 31st August, get ready for a dhamakedar jashnas the 101%Shuddh Bollywood channel – Zee Bollywood turns 2. Emerging as the ultimate destination for the 101% Shuddh Bollywood fans, Zee Bollywood started their journey with an aim to deliver 101% shuddh Bollywood films and in the past 2 years has built an unmatched content library that caters to the taste palette of every Bollywood aficionado.And as the channel gears up for the mega celebration, they are offering audiences double the fun and double the dhamaka with an all-day line up of 101% Shuddh masalon se koot koot ke bhari filmein.

Celebrating two bemisaal years with a big bang, the channel will showcase 101% Shuddh entertainers that are not only highly entertaining but also celebrates the larger than life colorful vibrant cinema. Kick starting the celebration with full josh will be the 101% Shuddh romantic film ‘Raja Hindustani’ at 8 am. Redefining shuddh romance, the movie follows the life of a small town taxi driver Raja who falls in love with a rich girl Aarti Sehgal on a trip to Palankhet and goes to any extent for the sake of his love. Post this, Bollywood fans can enjoy the Salman Khan starrer ‘Tere Naam’ at 11:30 am. This popular movie revolves around the life of Radhe Mohan whose world turns upside down after falling in love with Nirjara.

At 2:15 pm, be ready to be pumped up with Rohit Shetty’s 101% shuddh comedy and drama film ‘Chennai Express’. The mega blockbuster traces the journey of Rahulwho sets out to immerse his late grandfather’s ashes at Rameshwaram but lands up facing the ire of a criminal family as he sets out to help a runway bride, Meena. Making you groove to the tune of the iconic song ‘Tu Cheez Badi hain Mast Mast’ will be the Akshay Kumar entertainer ‘Mohra’ at 5:15 pm. And, ending the day on a high note will be the 101% Shuddh blockbuster movie ‘Koi Mil Gaya’. Premiering at 9 pm, the movie revolves around Rohit, a boy with a mental disability who befriends an alien and puts all his efforts to protect him.