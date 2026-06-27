Celebrating 2 years of Kalki 2898 AD: 5 lesser-known facts about Prabhas’ Bhairava

Two years after Kalki 2898 AD redefined the scale of Indian sci-fi, Prabhas’ Bhairava continues to be one of the film’s biggest highlights. With his effortless humour, action-packed moments, and layered personality, the character struck a chord with audiences across the country. As the film completes two years and excitement builds for Kalki 2, here are five lesser-known facts about Bhairava.

Bhairava Wasn’t Written as a Typical Hero

Bhairava enters the story as a bounty hunter who is focused on survival and rewards rather than doing the right thing. His flawed, self-serving nature made him different from the conventional larger-than-life heroes audiences are used to seeing.

Bujji Was Prabhas’ “Most Special Co-Star”

Ahead of the film’s release, Prabhas introduced Bujji by calling the AI-powered vehicle his “most special co-star.” Their banter and friendship went on to become one of the most loved aspects of the film, with Bujji emerging as a fan favourite in its own right.

A Modern Guy With an Ancient Destiny

While promoting the film, Prabhas described Bhairava as “a modern guy with an ancient destiny.” The line offered an early glimpse into the larger role the character would eventually play in the Kalki universe.

Bhairava’s Look Was Built for the World of Kalki

Everything from his costumes and weapons to his accessories was created to suit the film’s dystopian setting. The rugged styling played a key role in bringing Bhairava’s world to life and gave Prabhas one of his most distinctive screen looks.

His Story Is Far From Over

While Kalki 2898 AD answered some questions, it also left plenty of room for Bhairava’s journey to continue. With Kalki 2 already one of the most anticipated Indian films, fans are eager to see what lies ahead for the character.

Even two years after its release, Kalki 2898 AD continues to be celebrated for its ambitious storytelling and memorable characters, with Bhairava remaining at the heart of the conversation. Up next, the undisputed Pan India superstar Prabhas has an exciting slate with Spirit, Fauzi, and the much-awaited Kalki 2.