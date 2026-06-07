Celebrating 2 Years of Munjya: 5 Ways Mona Singh infused her ‘Mona Ka Magic’ into the blockbuster

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the superhit horror-comedy Munjya continues to rule the hearts of cinephiles. While the film’s unique folklore and CGI titular character broke several box office records, it was the powerhouse actress Mona Singh who gave the film its beating, comedic heart. Portraying the fiercely protective, salon-running single mother Pammi, Mona proved yet again why she is considered the industry’s ultimate lucky charm. As Munjya marks this incredible milestone, here are 5 reasons why Mona Singh’s spectacular performance truly added that irreplaceable “Mona Ka Magic” to the film:

The Ultimate Scene-Stealer

Despite sharing the screen with a hyperactive CGI ghost, Mona dominated every frame she was in. Her impeccable comic timing provided the perfect anchor to the film’s spooky chaos. Redefining the Modern Indian Mother

Moving away from stereotypical Bollywood tropes, Mona played Pammi with a refreshing blend of urban grit, vulnerability, and relatable maternal warmth that instantly resonated with family audiences. The Box Office Midas Touch

Mona has built an enviable reputation for elevating every project she touches. Her presence in Munjya helped propel this small-budget gem into a roaring massive global hit. Mastery of Genre-Blending

Transitioning seamlessly from high-stakes drama in previous projects to absolute horror-comedy, Mona proved her incredible versatility by keeping audiences both terrified and in splits. Elevating the Ensemble Cast

As a seasoned performer, Mona brought a grounded energy to the sets, creating an electric on-screen chemistry with younger co-stars Abhay Verma and Sharvari.

Two years on, Munjya stands as a masterclass in theatrical storytelling, and a huge part of that legacy belongs to Mona’s unforgettable charm. We can’t wait to see what magic she brings to the screen next!