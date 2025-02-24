Celebrating 25 years of transforming Bengali cinema: Nandita Roy & Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s legacy and vision for the future

For 25 years, Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee have been pioneers in shaping Bengali cinema. Through their distinct fusion of socially relevant narratives and captivating storytelling, they have crafted films that not only touch the heart but also set box office records. Their dedication to creating meaningful yet entertaining cinema has solidified them as a dynamic creative duo, reshaping the landscape of regional cinema.

Their work over the years has achieved remarkable milestones:

They have delivered the biggest Durga Puja blockbusters: Bohurupi, which have become annual festive favourites.

They’ve made history with the highest-grossing non-holiday Bengali films, proving that great stories can transcend release dates.

Their films have set records in national multiplexes, expanding the reach of Bengali cinema across India.

They are behind the longest-running Bengali film in a multiplex: Belaseshe, which proves a true testament to the lasting appeal and love audiences have for their stories.

Last year, the duo has gifted its audience with projects like: Dabaru , a biographical sports drama about Indian Chess Grandmaster Surya Sekhar Ganguly, and Bohurupi, a high-octane action thriller that resonated deeply with audiences, becoming the highest-opening Bengali film of the year. Their ability to combine deep emotion with innovative filmmaking continues to capture hearts and shape the future of Bengali cinema.

As they mark 25 years of creative collaboration, Windows Productions is geared up to unveil an exciting lineup for 2025, reflecting their unwavering passion for storytelling:

Aamar Boss, set to release on May 16, 2025, promises an engrossing narrative that balances drama with real-life emotions, featuring the iconic Rakhee Gulzar after 22 years.

Raktabeej 2, the highly anticipated sequel to their hit thriller, will arrive during Durga Puja 2025, offering a pulse-pounding cinematic experience.

Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel, a delightful horror-comedy releasing on Christmas 2025, promises to bring families together for a festive mix of fun and frights.

Reflecting on their journey, Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee said, “These 25 years have been an extraordinary journey of storytelling, filled with love and support from our audiences. Every film we make is a reflection of the people, culture, and stories that deserve to be shared. With our 2025 slate, we aim to continue pushing boundaries and presenting compelling narratives on the big screen. We can’t wait for what’s to come.”

As they enter this milestone year, Windows Productions remains committed to producing powerful, thought-provoking films that resonate with audiences of all generations. With a legacy marked by groundbreaking success and an eye on the future, the duo continues to lead the way in Bengali cinema. Get ready—2025 is poised to be their most thrilling chapter yet!