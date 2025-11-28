Celebrity couples who welcomed new beginnings this year

This year brought a wave of tiny arrivals in Bollywood. Some of the industry’s most loved couples quietly turned a new page in their lives and chose to celebrate it in their own ways, some private, some proudly shared with the world. Here’s a quick look at the stars who stepped into parenthood in 2025.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao

Welcomed a baby girl in November 2025

The two have always kept their relationship low key and real, and their journey into parenthood followed the same warmth. Rajkummar continued shining on screen and Patralekhaa stole hearts with her performance in Phule, while the couple embraced this new chapter with quiet joy.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Welcomed a baby boy in November 2025

Bollywood’s favourite calm power couple stepped into parenting with the privacy they have fiercely protected since day one. Adored for their sincerity and quiet chemistry, they embraced the new role with a grace that feels exactly like them.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Welcomed a baby girl in July 2025

Their fairytale wedding had everyone dreamy, and parenthood simply continued that energy. The two kept things understated, celebrating the milestone with the same quiet elegance that defines them as a couple.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Welcomed a baby girl in March 2025

Athiya and Rahul have always stayed soft spoken, minimal and protective of their personal life. Becoming parents felt like a natural extension of who they are, steady, stylish and never attention seeking.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Welcomed a baby boy in October 2025

Their marriage blended cinema and politics without ever feeling like spectacle, and they carried that tone into parenthood. The arrival of their baby boy added a sincere and grounded layer to their already private life.

Parenthood looked different for each of these couples, but one thing was the same for all of them, they chose to celebrate their joy quietly, on their own terms. And honestly, that’s the most heartwarming trend of all.