Celebrity Photographer Rahul Lokare talks about shooting with Janhvi Kapoor on Roohi

Janhvi Kapoor who recently starred in the film, Roohi has been the talk of the town after her film Roohi recently released. The film’s songs like Panghat and Nadiyon Paar also gained a lot of popularity.

Celebrity photographer, Rahul Lokare, who recently shot with Janhvi for her song, Panghat, shares his experience shooting with the actress. He says, “Janhvi is an absolute breeze to work with! She’s this great combination of super fun, and super professional at the same time! I mean, who then wouldn’t enjoy working with people like her?”

He further adds, “I remember, when we were shooting during the song Panghat, the set just had this amazing, magical atmosphere. The set-up was just amazing! I got some really great shots, and we wrapped up pretty quickly. I’d love to work with her again.

Rahul Lokare also shot with celebrities like Kajal Aggarwal, Digangana Suryavanshi, Kanika Mann among others.