Celina Sharma unveils new EP Chapter 2

International singer-songwriter Celina Sharma unveils her highly anticipated sophomore 5-track EP, ‘Chapter 2’, across all global streaming platforms. Marking a monumental new era, the project represents a profound artistic evolution, trading her early youthful pop sound for a sophisticated, ballad-driven direction that highlights her raw vocal power and vulnerable storytelling.

‘Chapter 2’ stands as Sharma’s most courageous work to date, serving as the debut release under a strategic partnership between ERA Music and the premier US media company gamma., founded by Larry Jackson. Known for its powerhouse roster including Kayne West, Usher, Snoop Dogg and French Montana, gamma. made its historic first expansion into the Indian subcontinent by backing Sharma’s recent hit collaboration with Sonu Nigam. This musical rollout is further elevated by an elite lineup of global contributors, including co-writer and producer Eddie Lopes, alongside Grammy-winning songwriter Will Gittens and acclaimed co-writer Daniel Breland, who collectively helped shape the EP’s sophisticated soundscapes.

The core of the EP traces an emotional trajectory that began when Sharma left her familiar world behind at just 16 years old, moving from Australia to London alone to pursue her musical ambitions. Across five introspective tracks, she embraces the realities behind the dream—confronting loneliness, sacrifice, resilience and identity.

Celina Sharma states, “Chapter 2 feels like the first time I’ve really allowed people into my world. I left home at 16 to follow this dream. There have been some amazing milestones, but also moments that challenged me in ways I never expected. This project is about all of it – growing up, finding myself and understanding that even the difficult moments shape who you are. I know myself so much better now as both a person and an artist.”

Moving far beyond a mere musical transition, ‘Chapter 2’ bridges the story of the artist Sharma has worked to become with the woman she has grown into along the way. While deeply rooted in her personal journey, its universal themes of healing, risk-taking and discovering strength in adversity offer an intimate mirror for listeners worldwide.

‘Chapter 2’ is available worldwide now on all major streaming platforms.