Centre of Peace: Celina Sharma teams up with Sonu Nigam on new single

International singer-songwriter Celina Sharma announced the release of her first cross-generational partnership new single ‘Centre of Peace’ featuring India’s most celebrated vocalists, Sonu Nigam. Releasing worldwide on August 21st, the track serves as the lead single from her sophomore EP, ‘Chapter 2’, arriving August 28th

Pairing Sharma’s contemporary pop sound with Nigam’s timeless artistry, ‘Centre of Peace’ is a deeply intimate and emotionally resonant record about finding calm amidst life’s uncertainties. Exploring themes of healing, self-discovery and inner strength, the song showcases a seamless chemistry between two powerful artists from different generations and cultures, united by heartfelt storytelling. The track serves as her most introspective and emotionally vulnerable work to date, offering listeners their first thematic glimpse into this new artistic era.

For her the collaboration represents a significant milestone in her artistic journey. Celina Sharma says, “Working with Sonu Nigam has been a dream come true. I’ve grown up listening to his music, so creating something together feels incredibly special. ‘Centre of Peace’ is one of the most introspective songs I’ve written, and I’m so excited for everyone to hear this new chapter of my music.”

Sonu Nigam reflects further, “ The whole idea behind the conceptulisation of I Believe Your Music is identifying artistes who have a special spark within and have the ability to shine in the future. Our first release in I Believe Your Music is with a bright young talent called Celina Sharma. She has all the qualities to stand out and make it big in the world of music. I am just a small part of the beautiful song she and her team have created. I wish her all the best.”

Celina Sharma is a 24-year-old pop singer-songwriter of Indian, Italian and Maltese descent who moved from Australia to London at age 16 to pursue her music career full-time. Recognized at age 17 as the youngest artist on the BBC Asian Network Future Sounds list, she achieved global breakthroughs with her viral TikTok presence and the hit single ‘24/7’ alongside Harris J, which amassed over 200 million streams. Her cross-cultural artistry includes the Double Platinum track ‘Lean On’ feat. Emiway Bantai, her debut 2021 EP ‘CECE’ and co-writing the track ‘Nach Mera Hero’ for Marvel Studios’ Eternals.