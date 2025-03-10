Chamak-The Conclusion Trailer: The conclusive season promises a fusion of music, mystery, and vengeance

The beats are back, the stakes are higher, and the thrill is at its peak! Sony LIV’s Chamak-The Conclusion set to premiere on 4th April, promises an electrifying fusion of music, mystery, and vengeance. Created and directed by Rohit Jugraj, the series has redefined the web space, keeping audiences hooked with its gripping storytelling and high-energy performances.

The battle for Teeja Sur reaches its explosive finale as Kaala uncovers the truth behind his father’s death and embarks on a relentless quest for vengeance. Facing off against Pratap Deol and Guru Deol, Kaala is determined to reclaim his family’s honor. With tensions soaring and stakes at an all-time high, will he succeed in avenging his parents and restoring his father’s legacy?

Creator & Director Rohit Jugraj said, “Music has always been the soul of Chamak, and in Season 2, it becomes the heartbeat of Kaala’s journey of revenge. Every beat, lyric, and rhythm amplifies his pain, rage, and determination. This season is not just about settling scores; it’s about finding justice through music and power.”

Created & Directed by Rohit Jugraj, the series is produced by Geetanjali Mehelwa Chauhan, Rohit Jugraj, and Sumeet Dubey. Chamak features an ensemble star cast including Paramvir Singh Cheema, Manoj Pahwa, Gippy Garewal’s special appearance, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal, and Akasa Singh, amongst others.