Channing Tatum starrer DOG to release on March 11, 2022

All the dog lovers worldwide have a reason to rejoice and are in for a mega treat coming their way, as Channing Tatum starrer ‘DOG’ is scheduled to release on 11th March this year. With a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 90 percent, this is one film any animal lover cannot afford to miss.

The American-comedy drama road film opened to a fantastic box office and lots of love from animal lovers in America in Feb 2022. ‘DOG’ is a buddy comedy between a former Army Ranger and a Belgian Malinois dog.

In his first screen role after five years, Channing Tatum, the charismatic star of movies like ‘Magic Mike’, ‘21 Jump Street’ and ‘Dear John’ has Belgian Malinois as his co-star called Lulu, a PTSD-scarred Army dog who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Tatum has co-directed this film along with partner Reid Carolin, and is based on Carolin’s fictional script on a 2017 HBO documentary, ‘War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend’ that they co-produced.

Lulu, the Belgian Malinois in ‘DOG’ named after Tatum’s own pup, shows his personal involvement in the project. This storyline is a portrayal of what the aftermath of post-war does to some heroic veterans; PTSD, traumatic injuries, personal and family post-combat conflict, and also the trauma-related anxiety effects on a service dog.

Directed by Reid Carolin and Channing Tatum, DOG featuring Channing, Q’orianka Kilcher and Ethan Suplee is a buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, they drive each other completely crazy, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards in order to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.

Talking about bringing this special movie to Indian screens, Sunil Udhani, Country Head, MVP Entertainment says, “I truly believe that Dogs are our link to Paradise and I am very happy to invite Indian audiences for this entertaining and emotional journey. This is one film we all at MVP are very excited about and are looking forward to 11th March when the movie will hit the screens all across India.”