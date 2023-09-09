Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley: Naseeruddin Shah and family come together for a riveting murder mystery

The King of Adaptations is back with a bang! National Award-winning director Vishal Bhardwaj is set to take all whodunnit thriller fans on an exciting ride with the much-awaited web series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley on Sony LIV. The recently launched trailer for the series was quick to pique the excitement of critics and audiences alike about the cast.

Right after the trailer launch, many of the fans noted that the veteran Naseeruddin Shah will be seen sharing the screen space with his talented family for the first time in Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley. He will feature alongside his wife, Ratna Pathak Shah, and their two sons, Vivaan Shah and Imaad Shah in the Sony LIV original series. Notably, besides the formidable Shah family, the star-studded cast also boasts some of the finest talents from the industry, including Neena Gupta, Lara Dutta, Gulshan Grover, Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam.

Set in the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh, the series will follow the journey of Charlie Chopra and her quest to uncover a deep mystery. The series is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures along with Priti Shahani’s Tusk Tale Films and in association with Agatha Christie Limited. Along with Bhardwaj, the show is co-written by Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan. The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Neena Gupta, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam amongst others.