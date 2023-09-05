Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley trailer: The Vishal Bhardwaj directed series to start streaming on Sony LIV from 27th September

A rich man dead, a town full of suspects, narratives filled with lies and an innocent convict. How will Charlie navigate through the mystery, when every face hides a secret. Watch the King of Adaptation, National Award Honoree, Director Vishal Bhardwaj, bring alive a story from the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie.

‘Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley’, in association with Tusk Tale Films, is co-written by Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan along with Bharadwaj.

The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Wamiqa Gabbi (Charlie Chopra), Priyanshu Painyuli (Sitaram Bisht), Naseeruddin Shah (Dr. Rai), Neena Gupta (Janki Rawat), Ratna Pathak Shah (Ms. Bharucha), Gulshan Grover (Brigadier Meherbaan Rawat), Lara Dutta (Wilayat), Chandan Roy Sanyal (Manas), and Paoli Dam (Saloni) amongst others.