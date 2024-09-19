Chef Ranveer Brar garners love for his acting performance in The Buckingham Murders

Ranveer Brar, a name synonymous with Indian cuisine, has managed to make a wave in the world of acting. Recently seen in The Buckingham Murders alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Brar has successfully transitioned from the kitchen to the silver screen.

His performance in the acclaimed series Modern Love too had garnered him praise and admiration. Brar’s transition to acting was a natural progression. His portrayal of a grey character caught in a web of intrigue and mystery has been praised for its intensity and authenticity.

As Ranveer Brar continues to explore new opportunities in the world of acting, his transition from the kitchen to the screen is a source of inspiration for those considering a career shift.