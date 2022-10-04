Chello Show tells the story of India’s vanishing film heritage

The trailer of Pan Nalin’s Last Film Show (Chhello Show) was released on September 28 amid much excitement. The film has been selected as India’s Official Entry to the 95th Academy Awards.

Within 24 hours of its release, the trailer of Last Film Show was widely appreciated by fans and celebrities alike. The entire film industry has come out in support of the film and sent their wishes for the Oscars and now none other than Mr Amitabh Bachchan has also come forward to celebrate the film’s selection.

Last night Mr Bachchan tweeted,” T 4429 – Chello Show tells the story of our vanishing film heritage. So proud of @FHF_Official ’s association with India’s official entry to the Oscars. In cinemas on Oct 14 by @roykapurfilms.

Celebrities like Hardik Pandya, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Dulquer Salmaan, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Sona Mohapatra and many more have shared the trailer from their social media handles and showered it with love.

The film is produced by Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films and Chhello Show LLP. It will be released by Samuel Goldwyn Films in the USA. Roy Kapur Films in partnership with PVR Cinemas will be distributing the film in India. Last Film Show (Chhello Show) is set to release in theatres in Gujarat and across India on 14th October 2022.