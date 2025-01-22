Chhaava trailer: Vicky Kaushal’s grand spectacle releases on 14th February

The trailer for Chhaava is here, offering an adrenaline-fueled glimpse into an epic tale of courage. Produced by the visionary Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, and directed by the incredibly talented Laxman Utekar, Chhaava brings an icon from India’s history alive like never before.

With music by the spectacular A R Rahman Chhaava, the film is like the celebration of the coming together of storytelling geniuses. Starring the charismatic Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the lion, the film captures the legendary leader’s unmatched bravery and determination. Joining him is the intense Akshaye Khanna, portraying the fierce Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, setting the stage for an iconic clash of emperors. Standing by the Chhatrapati’s side in all her grace is the versatile Rashmika Mandanna, looking elegant as the Queen of Swarajya, Chatrapati Maharani of the Maratha Kingdom, Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale.

Producer Dinesh Vijan, the visionary founder of Maddock Films, shares, “Chhaava is more than just a film; it is a heartfelt tribute to a legacy that shaped the course of history. Bringing the inspiring story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to life has been a profound honour for us. This is not just a cinematic experience but a journey into the life of an epic leader whose legacy, history can never overlook. We have put in extensive research, dedication, and hard work into crafting this story. I truly believe audiences will carry its impact with them forever.”

Director Laxman Utekar adds, “Chhaava is a powerful tale of courage, sacrifice, and unparalleled leadership. With a stellar cast and a deeply moving story, we’ve created a film that beautifully balances grandeur with heartfelt emotions and sensitivity. Everything from the sets to the costume to the dialogues have been kept as authentic as possible. The trailer is just the first glimpse of this extraordinary journey. There’s so much more to experience.”

With breathtaking visuals, powerful performances, and a story that celebrates the power of wisdom and leadership, the trailer takes us to a different era and promises a cinematic an experience of epic proportions. Chhaava is all set to change the history of Hindi cinema. Catch it on the big screen as it releases on 14th February 2025.