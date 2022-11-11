Chhori: Vee Kapoor collaborates with Sonu Kakkar on his new single

In the film and music industry, artists often labelled or stereotyped based on some of the work they do over a period of time. When an actor does a slew of romantic films, he gets labelled as a romantic hero. After singing a bunch of dance numbers, a singer gets offered similar kinds of songs. Vee Kapoor, however, is someone who has consistently proved with his work that he is a versatile artist. As a singer, he has lent his voice to a wide range of songs including devotional numbers and soft romantic tracks. Now, he has surprised his fans by singing a fast-paced party number in the form of ‘Chhori’.

Talking about the recently released song, Vee says, “With ‘Chhori’, I tried to show a different facet of my personality as an artist. While I had sung songs of different genres, I always wanted to sing a hardcore party song. Till date, people had mostly heard me sing devotional and romantic songs that have a calm vibe to them. I wanted to surprise my listeners by doing something drastically different. Though the song has been released very recently, I have been getting messages from people all across the world telling me how wonderfully surprised they are to see me in a new avatar.”

‘Chhori’ marks Vee’s first collaboration with singer Sonu Kakkar, an artist whom Vee has admired for a very long time. The upbeat song has been written and composed by Danish Sabri and the music video features social media sensations Niki Tamboli and Tanmay Ssingh. ‘Chhori’ has been produced by Alim Morani, Shikha Kalra and Prateek Chaurasia. The song boasts of a very catchy tune and the beats are groovy enough to make you want to hit the dance floor immediately.

“I have always been a fan of Sonu’s work and it was wonderful collaborating with her on the song. She has been a great example of how versatile a singer can be. While she has sung a peppy song like ‘Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo’, she has also lent her voice to the incredible ‘Madari’ from Coke Studio India. I hope to sing more songs with her in the near future. Working with Danish Sabri, who has written and composed the song, was an equally wonderful experience.”

Released on Global Desi Records, ‘Chhori’ has amassed a great response from the audience in a very short span of time. The music video is live on the record label’s official YouTube channel and the audio track can be played on all leading streaming platforms. Vee plans to keep surprising his fans by experimenting with a variety of genres as a singer and musician. He has recorded a bunch of interesting tracks that will release in the months to come.