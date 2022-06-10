Chhorii director Vishal Furia heaps praises on Nushrratt Bharuccha for her performance in Janhit Mein Jaari

Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently on cloud 9 as she is garnering praises from all corners for her phenomenal performance in Janhit Mein Jaari. Recently, Vishal Furia, the director of Nushrratt’s solo lead film, Chhorrii, took to his social media and reviewed the film.

Reviewing Nushrratt’s performance, he said, “You are scaling newer heights and conquering newer horizons, my dear @nushrrattbharuccha…

To convey such poignant message while, while making the audience laugh. Striking the right balance is not an easy task. Totally loved the film. You are the best.”

Nushrratt and Vishal collaborated for the first time with ‘Chhorii’ and after its humongous success, the duo is set to come back on screen with Chhorii 2.

On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in ‘Selfiee’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, ‘Ram Setu’ opposite Akshay Kumar and a pan India films with Bellamkonda Srinivas, next.