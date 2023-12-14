Chintan Sarda’s film The Broken Table qualifies for the Oscars

Filmmaker Chintan Sarda’s compelling short film, ‘The Broken Table’, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika Dugal has recently qualified for the Oscars in the Live-action short film category. The film will now compete with other qualified films from around the world for the final nominations. It won Best film at BISFF (Bengaluru International Short Film Festival), which is the only Oscar qualifying festival in India. ‘The Broken table’ is live now in the Academy screening room and the voting by the jury members will begin on 14th December.

In the film, Naseeruddin Shah plays Giri, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, which is a rising concern amongst senior citizens. Rasika Dugal plays Deepti, who struggles to deal with Giri’s eccentricity, along with her own life’s dilemma through one turbulent day. The day is made bizarre by the fact that Giri keeps calling for his wife, who Deepti finds out died a year back.

Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Chintan Sarda commented: “I still can’t believe our film is being considered for the biggest prize for cinema in the world. I don’t know if the film will make the cut for the nominations but it has truly been an honour to direct a legend like Naseer sahab and Rasika. The wonderful team behind the camera has contributed so much to get the film to this stage and I am really grateful to all of them.”

Rasika Dugal commented: “I am delighted that our short film The Broken Table has won the best film at the Oscar qualifying festival BISFF. And is now live in the Academy screening room for jury members to vote.It is so encouraging to know that this simple yet unusual story about love and acceptance is resonating with people. Fingers crossed that we make it to the Oscar shortlists ! “

The film also been selected at the prestigious IDSFFK and at London Indian film festival. It recently won best live action short film award at Yellowstone International film festival.