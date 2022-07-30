Chitrangda Singh bags the rights to make a film on Yogender Yadav, the youngest PVC recipient in the history of Indian army

Chitrangda Singh who had produced Soorma as her first production, a film based on a true story of Sandeep singh, ex captain of the indian hockey team, starring Diljit Dosanjh & Taapse Paanu, has now bagged the rights to another inspirational story of incredible bravery of Subedar Yogender Yadav.

He fought in the Kargil war and till date is the youngest ever to receive the Param Vir Chakra at the age of 19. He also remains as one of the three only living recipients of the PARAM VIR CHAKRA ever in the country’s history and has since continued to serve in the Indian army .

“I’m very excited to tell stories of real heroes that are many times forgotten even though they still live amongst us . We need to glorify their journey . This will be another attempt to do what I tried with Soorma”, says Chitrangda .

The rights of the movie are with CSfilms co-owned with Deepak Singh.