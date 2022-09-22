Chup marches towards a massive footfall with a 1.25 lakh tickets booked already

Just a day to the release of the much anticipated psychological thriller Chup and it’s all set to open with a record audience with an enormous 1.25 Lakh tickets booked yet! Post Pandemic, R Balki’s Chup is among the top 3 Films to get the highest number of advance bookings.

The psychological thriller which involves an unusually gripping storyline has exceeded pre-booking records of hits like Lal Singh Chaddha (63K), Jugjugg Jeeyo (57K ), Gangubai Kathiawadi (56K), Shamshera (46K), Samrat Prithviraj (41K) at the three national chains with a day and a half to go. The film’s pre-booking sale might also challenge the big digits of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (1.03L) – Reports said.

The film’s public free-screening was a major success that eventually sold out the tickets for the first day of the film in ten minutes. And the reports of the first day of the film reflects as above.

After the huge success of the free screening of the film, director R Balki opens the film to the audience at a price as low as Rs. 75 on the celebrated occasion of National Cinema Day.

With a day to its release, we expect more rise in the digits of booking and it’s the director R Balki to be all euphoric to strive to lock more screens after a massive 800 theatrical spaces being already locked for the film’s powerful opening.

The film is set to release tomorrow on September 23 and headlines a power-packed cast, including Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan the South Cinema Superstar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, who made a mark for herself with Scam: 1992, and Pooja Bhatt, who recently made a massive comeback with Bombay Begums. The movie is directed by R Balki and Produced by Hope Productions and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The film is written by R Balki himself based on the story he started working on a few years ago. The screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.

Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents the film and all India distribution is by Pen Marudhar. The Director of Photography is Vishal Sinha and Music Director is Amit Trivedi, Sneha Khanvilkar and Aman Pant. Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma are Co-Producers of the film.